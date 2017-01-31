Bulgaria's New Republic Movement to Be Officially Launched Tuesday

A "non-partisan", right-wing alliance called New Republic (originally "Nova Republika") is to be formally launched on Tuesday, seeking to offer an alternative to GERB party of Boyko Borisov in the coming election.

Radan Kanev, the leader of DSB party which broke away from the Reformist Bloc, is the driving force behind the project.

Last week, he did not immediately say who the chairperson would be after announcing the movement would be founded on Tuesday.

New Republic is expected to include parties, civic organizations and citizens.

But the party it planned to work with as an ally, Hristo Ivanov's Yes, Bulgaria, declined an invitation from it last week, with Ivanov declaring the organization would go alone in the election on March 26.  

Kanev has been known as a "hardliner" within the right-wing political space, calling for a more assertive fight against corruption and the oligarchy's wrongdoing and rejecting an alliance with ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party.

His DSB party was a coalition ally between November 2014 and December 2015, under the GERB-Reformist Bloc government, but later slid into opposition.

