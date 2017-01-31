Austria Seeks to Curb EU Workers' Access to Labour Market

The Austrian government will demand clearance from the EU Commission to curb access of poor EU members' nationals to its labour market, mostly targeting those from Eastern Europe, local media report.



According to Reuters, the plan is aimed at curbing the migration of workforce into Austria and stemming the popularity of the Freedom Party, whose candidate, Norbert Hofer, was on the brink of winning the presidential elections last year. A general vote is due by mid-2018.



The proposal comes at a time when unemployment in Austria is just 6%, considerably lower than in many other EU member states.



The government seeks to impose a requirement for employers only to hire Eastern Europeans if no Austrian national is suitable for the job.



Officials say the "project", titled "For Austria", is to be implemented over the coming 18 months.



Among dozens of measures referring to labour legislation, "the government will reduce the number of coming an illegally staying migrants massively," with stricter border controls being introduced, Die Presse reports.



People granted or seeking asylum and protection status who are "very likely to stay" will be imposed the obligation of going through "an integration year" that includes classes in German language and "values".



Other parts of the governing coalition's plan include a ban on wearing full veils in public and a prohibition of wearing religious symbols at work.



