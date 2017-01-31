Bulgarian Vignette Stickers for 2016 Expire on Tuesday

January 31, 2017, Tuesday
January 31, Tuesday, is the last day to use vignette stickers for Bulgaria's republican road network purchased last year.

Those willing to use the roads have to purchase a vignette for 2017. For cars, the sticker has a yearl price of BGN 97, a monthly one of BGN 30 and a weekly one of 15.

Vignettes can be purchased by more than 2500 locations across the country, of which 327 operate around the clock, including a number of fuel stations, according to Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency.

Vignettes for a given year are currently valid until January 31 of the next one.

