Gruevski Unable Form Govt, Macedonia Parliament Says

President Gjorge Ivanov will now decide whether to give the government mandate to the second-largest party, SDSM. File photo, BGNES

Macedonia's Parliamment sent a formal notice to inform President Gjorge Ivanov no government can be formed by VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski.

Ivanov earlier said he would kick off consultations with all political parties.

The two biggest parties, VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, openly disagree on what Ivanov's next step should be.

Gruevski's conservatives, who failed to strike a coalition deal with the Albanian DUI party of Ali Ahmeti, insist a new early election should take place.

But social democrat SDSM says Ivanov should hand over the mandate to its leader, Zoran Zaev.

Some experts have predicted Ivanov, despite being backed by VMRO-DPMNE, will shy away from calling a new election or using a constitional loophole to give the mandate to another member of Gruevski's party.

Macedonia's head of state in April of last year inflamed public opinion by granting amnesty on a number of officials allegedly involved in a massive wiretapping scandal.

His actions sparked huge protest, and Ivanov partly backtracked.