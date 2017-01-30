US Embassy in Bulgaria: No Visa Interviews for Citizens of 7 Countries in Trump's Executive Order

January 30, 2017, Monday
The American Embassy in Sofia has published a special announcement calling on the citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen or persons who have dual citizenship of these countries not to schedule visa interviews and not to pay any taxes related to such interviews.

The reason is the executive order of US President Donald Trump related to the issue of visas for citizens of these seven countries.

 

