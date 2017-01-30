US Embassy in Bulgaria: No Visa Interviews for Citizens of 7 Countries in Trump's Executive Order
Business | January 30, 2017, Monday // 21:05| Views: 1580 | Comments: 0
BGNES
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The American Embassy in Sofia has published a special announcement calling on the citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen or persons who have dual citizenship of these countries not to schedule visa interviews and not to pay any taxes related to such interviews.
The reason is the executive order of US President Donald Trump related to the issue of visas for citizens of these seven countries.
- » CEZ Mulls Selling its Business in Bulgaria
- » Coface Improves Bulgaria's Risk Rating
- » Euro Zone GDP Increases, Unemployment Drops
- » Bulgaria's Debt Grows by EUR 2.1238 in 2016
- » Local Taxes May Be Paid to Sofia Municipality As Of February 1
- » Restrictions on Electricity Sales by Kozloduy NPP, Maritsa Iztok, NEK Lifted
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)