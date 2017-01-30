Former Chairwoman of Romania's CEC Admits To Receiving Bribe

The former chairwoman of the Central Election Commission in Romania has admitted to anti-corruption prosecutors that she accepted a bribe to the amount of EUR 275,000, reported BTA.

Ana Maria Petru, who occupied the post for 31 years, pointed out that most of the money was given to her by a firm which had several contracts with the election commission.

“I admit all evidence against me. I do not wish any other evidence in my defence,” said Petru and recognised fully the indictments of the prosecutors from the National Directorate for Combating Corruption – three counts of trading in influence and two counts of money laundering.

Petru resigned immediately after her arrest in November 2016. The female manager of the company who gave her the bribe also confessed and there is another legal case against her.

Meanwhile, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis demanded that the government give up on its intentions to amend the Penal Code which caused a wave of protests by underlining that “the voice of the people may not be ignored.”

Over 90,000 people protested for a second consecutive Sunday night in Bucharest, several large towns and EU capitals against the contradictory draft bills for emergency decrees which would release thousands of prisoners and obstruct prosecution for abuse of office.