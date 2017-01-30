Bulgarian Court Refuses Registration of Kadiev's Normalna Darzhava

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 30, 2017, Monday // 19:03| Views: 1532 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Court Refuses Registration of Kadiev's Normalna Darzhava BGNES

The Supreme Cassation Court has rejected finally the registration of Normalna Darzhava (Normal State) of former BSP member Georgi Kadiev.

At the end of November 2016, Sofia City Court first refused to list the formation in the register of political parties on the grounds that the statute of the party does not include the aims of the political party as stipulated in the Political Parties Act.

Via the decision taken on Monday, the SCC confirmed the conclusion of their colleagues at a lower instance that Normalna Darzhava has not defined its aims clearly, as well as the means to achieve them.

The decision is final and Kanev’s formation will not take part in the elections on March 26.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kadiev, BSP, Normalna Darzhava, Supreme Cassation Court
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria