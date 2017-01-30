Bulgarian Court Refuses Registration of Kadiev's Normalna Darzhava

The Supreme Cassation Court has rejected finally the registration of Normalna Darzhava (Normal State) of former BSP member Georgi Kadiev.

At the end of November 2016, Sofia City Court first refused to list the formation in the register of political parties on the grounds that the statute of the party does not include the aims of the political party as stipulated in the Political Parties Act.

Via the decision taken on Monday, the SCC confirmed the conclusion of their colleagues at a lower instance that Normalna Darzhava has not defined its aims clearly, as well as the means to achieve them.

The decision is final and Kanev’s formation will not take part in the elections on March 26.