President Radev Receives Promise of Greater Aid for Border Security

President Rumen Radev, who is on his first working visit to Brussels, has held talks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

After the meeting, Radev announced that Tusk promised greater aid for the security of Bulgaria’s borders.

The unity of the EU, security and the migrant crisis were among the topics discussed between Radev and Tusk.

“We discussed, of course, the security of our external border in all its aspects. There is full understanding of the problems; I expect greater aid. Mr Tusk even asked me to give him more concrete things in our future meeting. As well as the readmission problems – to accelerate their resolution.”

With respect to the Bulgarian nomination for European Commissioner, the president noted:

“Which is better – for the caretaker government to nominate a European Commissioner during a very heated electoral campaign or for this to be a commitment of the next government?”

On Monday, Radev will meet the Presidents of the other main EU institutions – Jean-Claude Juncker of the European Commission and Antonio Tajani of the European Parliament.

On Tuesday, Radev will meet the Secretary General of NATO – Jens Stoltenberg.