KEVR: Price of Water in Sofia Must Go Up by 18%
BGNES
The price of water in Sofia should go up by 18% and reach BGN 2.16/cubic metre, showed estimates of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR).
The regulator has returned twice the business plan of Sofiyska voda which projected an initial price increase of 30%.
The proposal of the commission has to be discussed first before entering into force.
