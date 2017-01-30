KEVR: Price of Water in Sofia Must Go Up by 18%

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 30, 2017, Monday // 17:21| Views: 1007 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: KEVR: Price of Water in Sofia Must Go Up by 18% BGNES

The price of water in Sofia should go up by 18% and reach BGN 2.16/cubic metre, showed estimates of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR).

The regulator has returned twice the business plan of Sofiyska voda which projected an initial price increase of 30%.

The proposal of the commission has to be discussed first before entering into force.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: KEVR, water, sofia, price, Sofiyska Voda
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria