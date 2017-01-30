Agriculture Minister Ready for Discussion of Contradictory Draft Regulation

January 30, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Agriculture Minister Ready for Discussion of Contradictory Draft Regulation

Interim Agriculture Minister Hristo Bozukov will schedule a discussion of contradictory amendments to Regulation 3 due to which Bulgarian farmers protested in front of the ministry on Monday.

Bozukov stated that there are grounds for the protest and he will work towards changing the rules which create artificial tension in the sector.

Minister Bozukov expressed his agreement with the protesters that there should not be a distinction whereby some producers declare their production and others do not.

“Let us make real steps and achieve realistic demands,” said Bozukov.

Bozukov reminded that the regulation must be published in the State Gazette by the end of February in order not to delay the start of the Direct Payments campaign and called on representatives of the sector to take part in a constructive dialogue.

 

 

Tags: agriculture, farmers, Bozukov, Regulation 3, protests, Direct Payments
