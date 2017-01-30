Macedonia's President To Start Consultations

Macedonia’s President Gjorge Ivanov will start consultations with state institutions and political parties, announced the cabinet of the head of state.

The news comes hours after the mandate bearer Nikola Gruevski did not manage to form a government with the necessary support in Parliament within the legal deadline of 20 days.

“According to Art.90 of the Macedonian Constitution the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia has to inform the president whether the mandate bearer has submitted a programme and a proposal on the composition of the government,” read the stance of Gjeorge Ivanov.

The EU has called on Ivanov to start urgent consultations and select a leader for the forming of as broad a coalition as possible.