Trifonov Sets Deadline for New Parliament To Pass Referendum Laws

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 30, 2017, Monday // 15:33| Views: 866 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trifonov Sets Deadline for New Parliament To Pass Referendum Laws BGNES

“I give the new Parliament two weeks after it has been convened to start working in a concrete manner on the adoption of the decisions of the referendum. If you do not start working on this issue within two weeks, at the beginning of the third week, I will come in front of the Parliament building in order to seek my civil rights,” said the TV show host Slavi Trifonov in an open letter to the media.

Trifonov insists on the adoption of the three points of the referendum carried out by him and his team – majoritarian elections in two rounds, reduction of the party subsidies to BGN 1 and mandatory voting at elections and referendums.

“After the adoption of these laws, Parliament should disband itself so that the people may elect their representatives as they wish to do,” added Trifonov in the letter circulated by the press centre of his show.

The deadline for the adoption of the laws themselves is two months after work on them has begun, stipulated Trifonov.


Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Referendum, Trifonov, party subsidies, majoritarian elections, mandatory voting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria