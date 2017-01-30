Trifonov Sets Deadline for New Parliament To Pass Referendum Laws

“I give the new Parliament two weeks after it has been convened to start working in a concrete manner on the adoption of the decisions of the referendum. If you do not start working on this issue within two weeks, at the beginning of the third week, I will come in front of the Parliament building in order to seek my civil rights,” said the TV show host Slavi Trifonov in an open letter to the media.

Trifonov insists on the adoption of the three points of the referendum carried out by him and his team – majoritarian elections in two rounds, reduction of the party subsidies to BGN 1 and mandatory voting at elections and referendums.

“After the adoption of these laws, Parliament should disband itself so that the people may elect their representatives as they wish to do,” added Trifonov in the letter circulated by the press centre of his show.

The deadline for the adoption of the laws themselves is two months after work on them has begun, stipulated Trifonov.



