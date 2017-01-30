Bulgaria's Upcoming Snap Election to Cost More than Previous Vote

Bulgaria's Upcoming Snap Election to Cost More than Previous Vote

It will cost BGN 29.9 M to prepare the early election on March 26, the Bulgarian government has announced.

The funding will be secured through restructuring expenses in the 2017 budget, the cabinet has decided at its first ever meeting on Monday.

Of these, some BGN 7.65 M will be allocated to the Central Election Commission, while BGN 14.9 M will be earmarked for the government itself. The sum handed to the election watchdog includes "media packages" for candidates.

In October 2014, the previous snap vote cost nearly BGN 26 M. For the snap election prior to that, in May 2013, BGN 21 in funds were set aside.

