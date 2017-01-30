Farmers to Protest in Sofia over New Rules on Subsidies

Bulgarian farmers will demonstrate in the capital Sofia on Monday to vent their anger at new rules for the allocation of EU subsidies.



Under recently adopted changes to the subsidies mechanism, a farm needs at least 50 female sheep and 20 female goats to be eligible for funding.



Documents establishing the sheep and goats' pedigree will also be required.



The protest will take place in front of the Agriculture Ministry building. In the meantime, farmers' representatives will meet interim Agriculture Minister Hristo Bozukov to discuss the issue.

Members of sheepherder unions have warned the move will create an "artificial barrier" in the sector and will discriminate many farmers.



