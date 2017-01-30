Court OKs Registration of Yes, Bulgaria Party

Bulgaria: Court OKs Registration of Yes, Bulgaria Party Former Bulgarian Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov. File photo, BGNES

The Sofia City Court on Monday has approved the application of former Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov's organization, Yes, Bulgaria, which seeks registration as a political party.

Yes, Bulgaria, founded upon an anti-corruption platform earlier in January, asserts it has collected some 3000 signatures, a number meeting the threshold required.

For Ivanov, who was elected as chair of the organization, the court ruling is crucial as he has declared his intention to run in the upcoming snap vote this March.

Last week, he announced Yes, Bulgaria would be running independently in the early election, thus turning down an invitation from Radan Kanev, the leader of Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB) party who earlier unveiled a new project, inviting Ivanov to join him.

