World | January 30, 2017, Monday // 07:22| Views: 1224 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Canada Shooting 'Leaves Six Dead' File photo, BGNES

Five people have reportedly died in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, police say.

At least eight have been injured.  

Two people have been arrested.

The incident occurred at one of the two mosques operated by the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center. There were at least 40 people at the time of the incident, during evening prayers on Sunday. 

No details are known yet. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have not immediately commented.

