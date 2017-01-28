Reformist Bloc To Hold First Congress

The Reformist Bloc will hold its first meeting on Saturday. The task of deputies is to select a National Coordination Council, confirm the rules for participation in the coalition and formulate a message to voters.

The congress will also adopt a rule stipulating that people may be members of the Reformist Bloc individually, without being members of any of the parties in the bloc. The bloc will continue to be governed on a team principle and no individual leader will be selected.

The Reformists will also seek a way to expand membership.