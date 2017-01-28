Code Yellow Declared for 17 Bulgarian Regions

Code Yellow Declared for 17 Bulgarian Regions

Code Yellow for extremely low temperatures has been declared for 17 regions in the country, showed data of the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning is in force for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sofia, Sofia – region, Pernik, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Haskovo.

Minimum temperatures will be between minus 12 and minus 16. Maximum temperatures will remain negative.

code yellow, low temperatures
