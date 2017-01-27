Doing Business Responsibly – Park Inn by Radisson Sofia

As the world faces numerous challenges such as climate change, social inequalities and global conflicts, businesses realize the increasing necessity to become more aware of the impact of their business practices on the environment but also on the rest of the society and take the responsibility for the effects. As a result, sustainable development and ecofriendly, “green” business policies have become a vital pillar in the business plans of companies around the globe.

As part of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, Park Inn by Radisson Sofia is one of the best examples in Sofia on how such practices can be implemented in a hotel.

The Rezidor Hotel Group’s first environmental policy dates back to 1989 and it was one of the first international hotel companies to introduce a group wide Responsible Business program in 2001. Today it is one of the most respected programs in the hospitality industry. Since 2010 the group was named each year one of the World’s Most Ethical companies by “Etisphere”. Its Adding Color to Lives project, an innovative art project aimed to bring together youth in difficult life situations and to give them a space to express their dreams and cultural heritage through art, won the UNWTO Award for Excellence and Innovation in Enterprises.

The general manager of the Park Inn Sofia hotel - Andrea Kaiser, shares more about the local activities in which the hotel is involved.

Miss Kaiser, taking responsibility for the environment and local community has been an important part of the broader commitment of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group to sustainable development for many years. Can you tell us more about the Responsible Business program?

The Responsible Business program is built on three pillars.

Think Planet guides us on how to minimize our impact on the environment

Think People outlines our responsibility to take care of the wellbeing of guests and employees

Think Community is about respecting social and ethical issues in the company and the communities in which we operate.

These three pillars are combined into one program policy. Each hotel creates a local action plan based on the principles of the program. There is a mandatory training program for all staff which includes a lot of best practice examples and teaches our employees how to implement responsible practices not only in their daily work but also in private life.

How do you “Think Planet”?

We always measured our energy consumption, electricity, gas and water. Those figures are submitted to Carlson Rezidor on a monthly base. Using the Hotel Carbon Measurement Initiative tool, we are able to calculate also the footprint of our local entity.

Based on the reported consumption for the year 2011, Carlson Rezidor pledged to reduce the energy consumption by 25% within five years across the portfolio. That’s when the Think Planet initiative was born. Together with the launch, the hotels received a catalogue of suggestions on how to achieve this, including operational best practices but also technological solutions.

Since then, Park Inn Sofia is using LED lighting almost everywhere in the property. We installed motion sensors in corridors and in back of house areas. The solar heaters on the roof are sufficient to satisfy our need for hot water during the summer and recently have been upgraded to solar-thermal so that they can function also in a winter mode. We are proud to say that since July last year we are consuming 100% green electricity. Energo-Pro, our electricity supplier, certified that our consumption is secured from renewable energy sources only.

How are your guests and staff involved in the Responsible Business program?

Involving our guests, we have a towel re-use program and if guests stay for a longer period, they have the possibility to decide how frequent they wish the linen to be changed.

Our garden is not watered from the tap but from a well situated in the plot.

Moreover, we take responsibility for the health and the safety of our staff and our guests. For example, every year our employees have the opportunity to do a free medical examination. We train our staff in first aid and we do fire evacuation drills at least twice per year. Safety and Security instructions are a vital part of our training programs. So, we “Think People”.

Many of the things we do may seem very obvious but they actually require the full engagement of everyone in our team on a daily base. We are the only hotel in Bulgaria that is currently awarded a Green Key certificate. We have to pass a strict evaluation process every year to proof that the sustainable and green practices are fully embedded in the services we are offering – from the resources we are using to the end product. It requires the commitment of all of us.

On a global level the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is supporting the World Childhood Foundation. How are you connected with the local community? Which activities do you support?

Being a full valued part of the community is important for us and we try to support those in need. Since 2012 we receive the Christmas wish letters of the children from the “Teofano Popova” orphanage in Stara Zagora and with the help of our employees, guests and partners we are able to make these wishes come true. We deliver the presents personally and every year we are rewarded with a wonderful performance prepared by the kids. The joy in their eyes is beyond words. But we also visit them in summer to have a day of fun and barbeque.





Since Park Inn by Radisson launched the Adding Color to Lives initiative two years ago, we have hosted an art work shop for “Step for Bulgaria Foundation”, supporting them in their efforts to develop work and personal skills of young adults. Together with Yoan from L.O.V. they created a piece of street art.

Yoan also supported us this summer and created a beautiful canvas for a children’s home in Ovcha Kupel. We visit the home regularly to help make it cozier and create a homey atmosphere.

Apart from that we support the International Women’s Club Sofia and other organizations with in kind donations, such as linen and towels.





How do your guests benefit from all these efforts?

I think that many travelers become more conscious about environmental and social issues and they value the efforts that we make as it also reduces their own footprint. A lot of corporations now prefer to choose hotel partners that have an environmental program in place.

Maintaining the beautiful garden that we have helps in developing a closer-to-nature city landscape and benefits the wellbeing of the guests.

We spoke about the evaluation of the carbon footprint earlier. We do offer guests to offset the carbon emissions of their meetings within Carlson Rezidor properties through our Club Carlson loyalty program. “Meetings minus Carbon” supports two clean energy projects – a Verified Carbon Standard Windfarm in India and a Tree-budding program in the Great Rift Valley in Kenya. Every ton of CO2 emission can be offset with a carbon credit of the Indian wind farm plus one tree is planted.

While we may not be able to feel the difference from the sustainable development initiatives right now, but only in a few years we will reap the results of them. You can learn more about Park Inn by Radisson Sofia on their website or book a Meeting minus carbon here.