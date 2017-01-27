Caretaker PM: We Will Not Shy From Cancelling Public Procurement Orders

Caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov stated that the new cabinet will not be apprehensive about cancelling public procurement orders made at the last moment and involving a lot of money.

Gerdzhikov pointed out that this is not a “witch hunt”.

“There will be no such thing. Of course, things that have been done have to be checked very carefully in all ministries because in many places there was data that there were corruption elements – mostly regarding public procurement orders. I ordered, from the very beginning, all ministers to come out with all pending public procurement orders made in the last few weeks by the outgoing cabinet in order to find out whether these truly correspond to needs and whether there is something hidden. We will shy from cancelling public procurement orders made at the last moment, for a lot of money, when there is always a risk that some things are not in order.”