Bulgaria's Dimitrov Loses Epic Australian Open Semi-Final Against Nadal

After a five-set thriller which lasted 4 hours and 56 minutes, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov (15th) lost the Australian Open semi-final to Spaniard Rafael Nadal (9th) –6:3 5:7 7:6(5) 6:7(4) 6:4.

Dimitrov performed excellently throughout the nerve-wrecking match but, at the end, Nadal’s physical and psychological stamina, as well as greater experience had their say and brought him a deserved victory.

Despite Dimitrov’s excellent combination of offensive and defensive tennis, Nadal broke the Bulgarian for 5:4 in the fifth, decisive set.

“It is difficult to describe my emotions after such a match. Grigor played incredibly. This was a great match. I am happy I was part of such a match,” said Nadal after the game.

This was Dimitrov’s first semi-final at the Australian Open and only his second chance to win against Nadal in a total of 9 matches played between them.

Rafael Nadal will face Swiss Roger Federer in the final on Sunday.