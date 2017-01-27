Fraport Wins Award of German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce
January 27, 2017
Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD won the award of the German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce for large enterprise for 2016.
The company-concessionaire of the airports in Varna and Burgas invested EUR 6.1 M in movable assets and IT equipment in the two airports in 2016.
The company hired 31% more seasonal employees, compared to the summer of 2015.
In 2016, there was record growth of the number of passengers serviced to and from Germany – a total of 38% for the two airports.
