Fraport Wins Award of German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce

Business | January 27, 2017, Friday // 15:31| Views: 789 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Fraport Wins Award of German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce BGNES

Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD won the award of the German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce for large enterprise for 2016.

The company-concessionaire of the airports in Varna and Burgas invested EUR 6.1 M in movable assets and IT equipment in the two airports in 2016.

The company hired 31% more seasonal employees, compared to the summer of 2015.

In 2016, there was record growth of the number of passengers serviced to and from Germany – a total of 38% for the two airports.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Fraport Twin Star Airport Management, Varna, Burgas, German-Bulgarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria