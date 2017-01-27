Registration for Bulgaria’s Snap Elections To Start on February 2

Registration for Bulgaria's Snap Elections To Start on February 2

The registration of parties with the Central Election Commission for participation in the snap parliamentary elections on March 26 will begin on February 2, announced CEC.

Registration will continue until February 8. CEC has to announce the distribution of the number of mandates for every multi-mandate electoral region by January 29.

Regional electoral commissions have to register initiative committees by February 13. The deadline for the registration of on-site electoral lists is February 21.

The draw for the number of the ballots of parties and coalitions will take place on February 22.

The election campaign will start on February 24 and continue until March 24.

Bulgarian citizens living abroad can file declarations that they wish to vote until February 28.

