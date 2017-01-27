Bulgaria's Caretaker PM: We Will Abolish Buying, Selling of Votes

The caretaker cabinet will not deny or destroy what has been achieved by the outgoing government but it will correct the mistakes made, stated the caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov during the presentation of the composition and priorities of his government.

The caretaker cabinet is like all other cabinets; it has almost unlimited powers. However, its main task will be to organise fair elections, stated Gerdzhikov.

In the last few decades, we have become witnesses to outrages in the electoral process, announced the PM. Gerdzhikov was referring to the buying and selling of votes and called this practice “ugly and undignified”.

“We will do everything possible if not to eliminate this vicious practice, then to at least limit it,” stated Gerdzhikov.