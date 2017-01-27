Bulgaria's Iliev Wins Gold in Biathlon European Championship 2017

Vladimir Iliev won the gold in the Biathlon European Championship in Poland.

The 29-year old competitor from Troyan triumphed in the 10-km sprint, while Krasimir Anev completed the excellent performance of Bulgarians in Duszniki Zdroj with a bronze medal.

For Anev, this is the second medal in the championship after winning the silver in the 20 km individual competition.

For Iliev, this is the second medal after winning the silver in the individual competition in Otepja in 2015.

