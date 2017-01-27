May to Trump: Let's Lead the World Together

British PM Theresa May, who will become the first foreign leader to meet the new US President on Friday, called on Donald Trump in a speech in Philadelphia to renew “the special relations” between the two countries and lead together the changed world.

May said that the USA and Great Britain, as well as their leaders, have to be united and face the new challenges, including the rise of Islamic extremism, Russia and Asian economies. According to her, people are apprehensive about these eclipsing the West.

“So that we – our two countries – we have the responsibility to lead. Because when others are advancing and we are retreating, it is bad for America, for Great Britain and for the world.”

May used the opportunity to imply that Great Britain can also prosper outside the EU. In her negotiations with the president, she expects to receive support, including trade-wise, while negotiating to leave the EU. But the PM will have to balance carefully the isolationist attitudes of the new administration and the probability of Washington taking advantage of the situation in which the British negotiate for at least two years with their main trading partners.

May stated that the two countries share many common values and that Trump has told her that he supports NATO but she supports his promises to reform the alliance and the UN, as well as “several of the priorities which the administration laid out about American commitments in the world.”

Great Britain will adhere to its commitments under EU treaties while striving to strengthen its trade ties with global partners, stated British Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond on his arrival in Brussels, cited by Reuters.



