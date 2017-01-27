Biggest Problems for Bulgarians: Low Income, Corruption, Crime

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 27, 2017, Friday // 10:51| Views: 1198 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Biggest Problems for Bulgarians: Low Income, Corruption, Crime BGNES

The main problems faced by Bulgarians continue to be – low income (58%), corruption (46%), and household crime (41%), showed the regular three-month survey of Alpha Research agency, carried out with Nova TV.

The survey was conducted in the period January 14 – 22 and shows that the emigration of young Bulgarians abroad (35%) and violations of the law (27%) are next in the ranking.

There is an interesting shift with regard to infrastructure and unemployment. While years ago these were key problems, now they have dropped to the bottom of the ranking with about 10%.

Regarding the ten-year membership of Bulgaria in the EU, the surveyed gave a mostly positive estimate. 56% of the respondents were of the opinion that our country has benefited more than it has lost. The only moment when positive estimates reported a slump was February 2014 when a mere 37% were convinced that our country benefits from EU membership.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: survey, Alpha Research, corruption, household crime, low income, EU membership, emigration, unemployment
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria