Biggest Problems for Bulgarians: Low Income, Corruption, Crime

The main problems faced by Bulgarians continue to be – low income (58%), corruption (46%), and household crime (41%), showed the regular three-month survey of Alpha Research agency, carried out with Nova TV.

The survey was conducted in the period January 14 – 22 and shows that the emigration of young Bulgarians abroad (35%) and violations of the law (27%) are next in the ranking.

There is an interesting shift with regard to infrastructure and unemployment. While years ago these were key problems, now they have dropped to the bottom of the ranking with about 10%.

Regarding the ten-year membership of Bulgaria in the EU, the surveyed gave a mostly positive estimate. 56% of the respondents were of the opinion that our country has benefited more than it has lost. The only moment when positive estimates reported a slump was February 2014 when a mere 37% were convinced that our country benefits from EU membership.