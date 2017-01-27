Alpha Research: If Elections Were Held Today, 5 Parties Would Enter Parliament

If parliamentary elections were held today, GERB would win 32.6% of the votes of people who are determined to vote, while BSP will get 28.8%, showed the results of the latest survey of NOVA and Alpha Research agency, presented on Nova TV. No single party would have an independent majority and possible coalitions would be difficult to form.

The survey was carried out in the period January 14 – 22 among 1,024 adults. A total of 65.9% of the surveyed stated that they will certainly vote in the parliamentary elections, explained sociologist Boryana Dimitrova.

Dimitrova noted that the “doping effect” of the presidential elections is wearing off.

“This doping effect for some parties was a stress effect for GERB,” commented Dimitrova.

According to the data, the other parties to enter Parliament would be the United Patriots (10.7%), DPS (7.8%) and Volya of Veselin Mareshki (4.4%).

“Given high electoral turnout, DPS’ share might be less. While estimating the share of new parties like that of Mareshki, the amplitudes might be even greater,” pointed out Dimitrova.

The 4% threshold will not be crossed by the Reformist Bloc (3.8%), Yes, Bulgaria (2.3%), Movement 21 (1.9%), a formation around DSB (1.4%) and ABV (1.4%).

When asked which government would be best, most of the surveyed – 36.6% - preferred a coalition of GERB and other right-wing parties, while 27.3% reckoned that the optimum coalition would be between BSP and other left-wing formations.

GERB and the United Patriots rank third in terms of preferred coalitions with 11.5 % of the votes.

Most citizens said the most unacceptable coalitions would be GERB – BSP (5.3%) and BSP – DPS (4.2%).

In terms of personal ranking, President Radev is in the lead with 51%. A mere 10% of the surveyed do not approve of the head of state.

Outgoing PM Borisov has a 32.3% rating.

Krassimir Karakachanov has doubled his rating, compared to 2015 to 30.7%.

Korneliya Ninova also enjoys an improvement in rating, compared to September last year – 25.2%.

Veselin Mareshki enjoys the support of 24.3% of the surveyed, followed by Tatyana Doncheva (20.3%), Valery Simeonov (13.7%), Hristo Ivanov (11.1%) and Meglena Kuneva (7.9%).