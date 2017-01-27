Yes, Bulgaria To Take Part in Snap Elections Independently

The party of former Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov Yes, Bulgaria will take part independently in the upcoming snap elections, announced Ivanov on bTV.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party late on Thursday night.

In this way, Ivanov rejected the invitation of Radan Kanev for a coalition with his new project – New Republic. According to the former minister, both parties have a chance of entering Parliament but this would depend on the way they address people.

“It is fair to establish a long-term connection with the voter, to have our own image. The purpose is not to treat people as mere voters. Neither Yes, Bulgaria, nor New Republic are ready to form a coalition at the moment. In spite of this, I am convinced that both parties can enter Parliament and, there, we will be united,” stated Ivanov.

Ivanov specified that the two parties must not fight for the percentages received at the presidential elections by the candidate of the Reformist Bloc Traycho Traykov. Rather, the strategic aim is to surpass the 7% margin accumulated by Traykov.

“We have to open a wide front on the right. I am convinced that Yes, Bulgaria does not need New Republic in order to get into Parliament and vice versa. If both parties enter Parliament we will be united and stronger, and we will work towards the creation of an anti-corruption bloc,” added Ivanov.

