President Radev To Present Caretaker Government

President Rumen Radev will present the structure and priorities of the caretaker government with PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov.

After the ceremony, former PM Boyko Borisov and Ognyan Gerdzhikov will hold talks.

In the first days of his mandate, the head of state disbanded Parliament and scheduled elections for March 26. He appointed a caretaker government which must organise the snap elections.

The cabinet will start work on Friday after the official presentation at the Presidency.

Ognyan Gerdzhikov will have four deputies – Ilko Semerdzhiev, Deputy PM on Social Policies and Stefan Yanev, Deputy PM on Internal Order and Security. Denitsa Zlateva will be responsible for the preparation of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Malina Krumova is Deputy PM on European Funds.

When choosing the ministers, Radev relied on experts with a different political profile. Representatives of businesses and the scientific sphere are included in the government as well.

This is the fifth caretaker government in Bulgaria’s new history.

