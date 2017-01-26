Steinmeier To Hand Over Post on January 27

Frank-Walter Steinmeier will hand over officially his powers as Foreign Minister to Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel on January 27.

Steinmeier, who is a Social Democrat, was nominated as a candidate of the ruling coalition – CDU/CSU for president of Germany.

The elections will be held on February 12.

Steinmeier’s contender is the nominee of the Left Party – political scientist and expert on combating poverty Christoph Butterwegge.