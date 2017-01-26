Councillors Vote on Sofia’s Budget With No Knowledge of Its Contents

Sofia’s municipal councillors adopted the budget of the city for 2017 after a three-hour discussion.

The sum provided to Sofia municipality for the year is BGN 1.328 B.

The budget was approved with 46 votes “for”, 10 votes “against” and 2 abstentions.

During the discussion, municipal councillors Milka Hristova (BSP) and Ivo Bozhkov (Reformist Bloc) stated that the budget was not drafted in a transparent manner and access to the final document was granted only to “God-chosen councillors from the budget committee”.

The official report on the budget was submitted by Yordanka Fandakova on January 9 – all councillors were familiar with that document. However, another draft was submitted on January 19. The discrepancy in the two documents concerns the allocation of the funds left over from 2016 – nearly BGN 100 M.

“This report was presented only to the budget committee, while everyone else who is not on the committee has no idea what it contains,” said Hristova.