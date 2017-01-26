EU Finance Commissioner: Euro Will Not Collapse

January 26, 2017, Thursday
The currency of the Euro zone will not collapse – neither now, nor in the next 20 years, stated on Thursday the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici.

His comment was made in response to the statement of Ted Malloch – widely expected to be the new US ambassador to the EU – who said on BBC that he is “short” of Euros since he reckons the single European currency might collapse in the next eighteen months.

“I do not think that this is a very informed estimate. The Euro will not collapse, either in 18 months, or in 10 or 20 years,” retorted Moscovici.

