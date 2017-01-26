Austrian Police Arrest 11 People Suspected of Links to IS

Austrian police have arrested 11 people suspected of links to the terrorist organisation Islamic state, reported Austria’s information agency APA, citing the Prosecutor’s Office.

Early on Thursday morning, police in Vienna and Graz launched a specialised operation involving 800 policemen. Tens of residential homes were searched.

The operation follows up the arrest last week of an Austrian citizen of Albanian origin suspected of planning an attack in Vienna’s metro.

Initially 8 people were detained, including three Austrians of “migrant origin”, two Bosnians, a Syrian, a Bulgarian and a Macedonian. Four were arrested in Vienna and four in Graz. Later, another three persons from the Balkans were arrested in Graz.

The operation was targeted mainly at persons from former Yugoslavia suspected of creating a jihadist network in the country.

So far, there have been no Islamic attacks in Austria but about 300 people have left or have expressed a wish to go to Syria in order to become jihadists, showed data of the Interior Ministry. About 40 have died, while 90 have returned.