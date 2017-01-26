EU Discusses Plans To Fund Refugee Centres Outside Europe

Bulgaria: EU Discusses Plans To Fund Refugee Centres Outside Europe BGNES

EU Interior Ministers are discussing plans for the financing of refugee centres in Africa at a meeting in Malta.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other organisations will be able to admit the migrants, while the EU will determine whether they have the right to asylum in Europe, explained German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière before the meeting on Thursday.

“The idea of the agreement with Turkey is precisely to prevent traffickers from deciding who can go to Europe and who can’t because this is a matter of money. Those migrants who have trusted traffickers will be rescued in the new refugee centres outside Europe, while Europe will decide and grant asylum only to people who really have the right to protection,” stated de Maizière.

