President Radev Receives First Veto Proposal

Bulgaria: President Radev Receives First Veto Proposal BGNES

In an open letter, the Greens have called on President Rumen Radev to impose a veto on the Concessions Act adopted by Parliament in its last few working days.

According to the party, in the law, MPs have harmed greatly public interest.

“It is disconcerting that there is an option for the maximum period of concessions to be increased endlessly, thus introducing eternal concessions for oligarchs close to people in power,” wrote the Greens.

