Code Yellow Declared for All of Bulgaria for January 27
January 26, 2017, Thursday
Code Yellow has been declared for all of Bulgaria for January 27 due to low temperatures.
In the morning minimum temperatures will be between minus 16 and minus 11 degrees, dropping even further in some regions of the country.
Maximum temperatures will also remain negative.
