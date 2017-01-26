Code Yellow Declared for All of Bulgaria for January 27

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 26, 2017, Thursday // 16:47| Views: 2891 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Declared for All of Bulgaria for January 27 BGNES

Code Yellow has been declared for all of Bulgaria for January 27 due to low temperatures.

In the morning minimum temperatures will be between minus 16 and minus 11 degrees, dropping even further in some regions of the country.

Maximum temperatures will also remain negative.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: code yellow, low temperatures
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria