UK's Govt Submits Draft Bill on Launching Brexit

BGNES

The British government has submitted a draft bill which will allow it to initiate the legal procedure for the exit of the UK from the European Union.

The draft bill will be debated in Parliament on January 31 and February 1.

Earlier this week, the British Supreme Court ruled that PM Theresa May must seek parliamentary approval in order to activate Art.50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

The final vote on the draft bill will take place on February 8.

