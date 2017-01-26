Merkel, Schulz With Equal Support for German Chancellor Post
Social Democrat Martin Schulz would receive the same level of support as German Chancellor Angela Merkel if voters could vote directly for the head of government, showed a survey of ARD TV carried out on Wednesday, cited by Reuters.
Schulz and Merkel have the same level of electoral support – 41%, reported BTA.
The data published eight months before the parliamentary elections showed that Merkel’s support has dropped by 2%, while that for Schulz has increased by 5%.
The Social Democrats nominated as their candidate for chancellor the former President of the European Parliament after their leader Sigmar Gabriel refused to race for the post against Merkel.
Schulz will be appointed officially as leader of the Social Democrats on Sunday. He will take advantage of his reputation in Brussels but his lack of political experience in Germany will place him in an unfavourable position.
