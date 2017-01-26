Germany's Merkel To Visit Turkey on February 2

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to visit Turkey on February 2, reported AFP, citing information from the Turkish Foreign ministry.

This will be Merkel’s first visit to Turkey since relations between Ankara and Berlin deteriorated last year after the unsuccessful coup attempt in July.

Relations became tense after Germany expressed its concern about the ruthless purges against suspected plotters by the authorities in Ankara. Turkey, in turn, accused Berlin of refusing to extradite persons suspected of terrorism.

“There are strong relations between Turkey and Germany in all spheres. Our common efforts for further development of our relations and the cooperation between us are headed in the right direction,” commented the spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.