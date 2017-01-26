Greek Farmers Reportedly Threaten Bulgarian Journalists

Bulgaria: Greek Farmers Reportedly Threaten Bulgarian Journalists

Bulgarian journalists have reportedly received threats from farmers near the Greek city of Seres.

As protesting sought to block European route E-79, they were approached by Bulgarians who wanted to learn more about their attitudes amid reports of possible new border blockades.

The farmers, however, attacked some of the journalists, even destroying camera equipment, according to the Bulgarian National Radio's Greece-based correspondent.

The Bulgarians had been sent to observe the traffic situation near Kulata-Promachonas border crossings in the eve of a possible blockade.

They reported farmers had been attempting to block the E-79 road with agricultural machinery but their efforts were thwarted by police.

greece, farmers, border, Kulata-Promachonas
