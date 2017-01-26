Juncker Pledges Support for Bulgaria's Interim Govt

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has promosed to support the incoming caretaker government of Bulgaria that is due to take over on Friday.

In a congratulatory letter sent to interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov and cited by the Bulgarian Nationa Radio, Juncker has noted the new adiminstration comes at an "exceptionally important" moment for Bulgaria and for the European Union.

Juncker has also noted he expects to meet Gerdzhikov soon.

He has stressed the importance for preparing fair and free parliamentary elections.

The snap vote is due on March 26. Its organization is considered as the main prerogative of a caretaker cabinet.