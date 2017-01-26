Bulgarian MPs Allow Lenders to Demand European Distraint Orders

Bulgaria: Bulgarian MPs Allow Lenders to Demand European Distraint Orders File photo, BGNES

Lawmakers in Bulgaria have passed legislation giving creditors the right to ask courts to issue a European distraint order for debtors' assets.

The order can be demanded before the debt litigation has been filed with a first-instance court.

Full and partial refusal to issue such an order can be appealed according to the newly-adopted provisions, Focus News Agency reports.

Distraint orders will be received and handed by bailiffs, according to Thursday's Civil Procedural Code amendments.

