Bulgarian MPs Allow Lenders to Demand European Distraint Orders
File photo, BGNES
Lawmakers in Bulgaria have passed legislation giving creditors the right to ask courts to issue a European distraint order for debtors' assets.
The order can be demanded before the debt litigation has been filed with a first-instance court.
Full and partial refusal to issue such an order can be appealed according to the newly-adopted provisions, Focus News Agency reports.
Distraint orders will be received and handed by bailiffs, according to Thursday's Civil Procedural Code amendments.
