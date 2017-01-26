Judges at Bulgaria's Biggest Court Stage Protest on Thursday

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 26, 2017, Thursday // 08:56| Views: 1602 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Judges at Bulgaria's Biggest Court Stage Protest on Thursday

Magistrates from the Sofia Regional Court will take to the streets to demonstrate over the refusal to appoint a chair ad interim.

Incumbent Metodi Lalov deposited his resignation late last year. He is leaving Bulgaria's biggest and busiest court as of February 01.

Part of the judges' college at the Supreme Judicial Council (VSS), the chief decisionmaking body at the Bulgarian judiciary, opposed the appointment of Albena Boteva as interim chair of the court, citing no proper motives.

The protest of judges disgruntled with the decision will take place in front of the VSS headquarters in central Sofia, at noontime, to coincide with a session of council members.

Tensions have been surfacing within the VSS since the outgoing government took over in the autumn of 2014, starting to implement a judicial reform, with a majority of magistrates opposing it and a minority backing it. 

Rifts in the council have also been addressed by the EU Commission in its latest report which urges authorities to address the issue.

An election of a new VSS is due late this year. 

 

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia Regional Court, Supreme Judicial Council, VSS
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria