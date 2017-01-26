Judges at Bulgaria's Biggest Court Stage Protest on Thursday

Magistrates from the Sofia Regional Court will take to the streets to demonstrate over the refusal to appoint a chair ad interim.

Incumbent Metodi Lalov deposited his resignation late last year. He is leaving Bulgaria's biggest and busiest court as of February 01.

Part of the judges' college at the Supreme Judicial Council (VSS), the chief decisionmaking body at the Bulgarian judiciary, opposed the appointment of Albena Boteva as interim chair of the court, citing no proper motives.

The protest of judges disgruntled with the decision will take place in front of the VSS headquarters in central Sofia, at noontime, to coincide with a session of council members.

Tensions have been surfacing within the VSS since the outgoing government took over in the autumn of 2014, starting to implement a judicial reform, with a majority of magistrates opposing it and a minority backing it.

Rifts in the council have also been addressed by the EU Commission in its latest report which urges authorities to address the issue.

An election of a new VSS is due late this year.