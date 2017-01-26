Bulgaria's Public Gas Supplier to Have New CEO

Stoyan Yanchev will be the new Chief Executive Offier of Bulgargaz, the country's public natural gas supplier, the Bulgarian National Radio reports.

The shift is caused by President Rumen Radev's decision to include incumbent Nikolay Pavlov in the interim government that will take over on Friday.

Bulgargaz EAD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bulgarian Energy Holding, a grouping of state-owned assets in the energy sector.

