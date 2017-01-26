Bulgaria's Parliament to Convene for Last Time

Bulgaria's Parliament to Convene for Last Time

Lawmakers in Bulgaria will hold their last plenary session before the current legislature is disbanded.

Amendments to the Civil Code that would allow the introduction of European standards and a European distraint order and changes to laws on property and agricultural land are among the several items on the agenda.

Parliament will be dissolved as of January 27, with the State Gazette publishing the respective decree a day earlier.

Bulgaria will not have a legislative body for at least two months, as an early general election is due on March 26.

