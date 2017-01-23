Bulgaria’s Vice President Popova Becomes BIA Deputy Chairman

Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Vice President Popova Becomes BIA Deputy Chairman BGNES

A day after she left Dondukov 2, Vice President Margarita Popova has a new job – she is the new Deputy Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Industrial Association and Secretary General of BIA.

“In her capacity as deputy chairwoman, Mrs. Popova will be responsible for the legal infrastructure (including BIA’s Arbitration Court) and the international activities of BIA,” read BIA’s announcement.

