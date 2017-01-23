Code Yellow Declared in 7 of Bulgaria's Regions

Bulgaria: Code Yellow Declared in 7 of Bulgaria's Regions

Code yellow for low temperatures has been declared in seven regions of the country, announced the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The regions where the code is in force are Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.

