Queues of Over 10 km at Both Danube Bridges

There is heavy truck traffic at the exit of the Bulgarian – Romanian border. All ferry points are not operating due to the ice flow, announced the Interior Ministry.

This is why there are long queues of vehicles waiting to enter Romanian territory. The queue at Danube Bridge – Vidin is about 14 km, while the queue at Danube Bridge – Ruse is about 13 km.

Border police officials are working at full capacity at both border cross checkpoints – with two exit points for trucks.

Truck traffic is also heavy at border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo. The queue there is about 7 km.