Bulgaria's Prolet Gallery To Present Graphics Exhibition by Veliko Marinchevski

The Prolet Gallery in Burgas will present an exhibition of graphics by Veliko Marinchevski.

The gallery presents a cycle of works of art created in the famous Guanlan graphics base in China during the four artistic visits of the author on the invitation of his Chinese hosts.

The graphics are executed in the etching and aquatint techniques. Some of the titles include Meeting Under the Tree – Guanlan, Half Moon Lake, Guzhen Night.

Veliko Marinchevski’s works of art have been strongly influenced by the spirit of the East. Purity of form, rhythm and a delicate balancing of semi-shadows are characteristic of his works. Harmony in nature, the depth of space, the feeling of the connection of man with these are the states which the author explores. In his works, he achieves an authentic zen perception of life in the beauty of the moment.

The exhibition will take place onJanuary 25.